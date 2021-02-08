Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

