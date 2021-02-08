Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,518.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

