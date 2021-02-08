Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 963 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

