Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,604. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

INSM opened at $42.46 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

