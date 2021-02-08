Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAG stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

