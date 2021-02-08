Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $22.50. Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,633 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.60. The company has a market cap of £17.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33.

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) Company Profile (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

