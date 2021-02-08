Penn National Gaming, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of PENN opened at $128.91 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

