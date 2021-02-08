Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.55.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

