Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. FTI Consulting comprises 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 83,399 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 317,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $108.44 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

