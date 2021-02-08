Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares alerts:

BATS VFVA opened at $85.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.