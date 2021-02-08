Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Encore Capital Group makes up about 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 986,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,175,000 after acquiring an additional 219,067 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECPG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

