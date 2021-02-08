Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Twilio accounts for 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Twilio by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Twilio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $404.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.29.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.26.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

