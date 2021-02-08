PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

PBFX stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $636.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,563 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

