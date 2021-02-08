PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

