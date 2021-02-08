Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Paychex by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,334 shares of company stock valued at $21,624,161. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

