PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $499,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $29.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,317.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,154. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.92, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,049.65.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

