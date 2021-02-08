PAX Financial Group LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $550.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,858. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.00. The company has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

