Patten Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $54.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.