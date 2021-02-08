Parthenon LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 739,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

