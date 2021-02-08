Parthenon LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,667. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 0.58.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.