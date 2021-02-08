Parthenon LLC Invests $206,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parthenon LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

