Parthenon LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for about 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 235,986 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,596,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

