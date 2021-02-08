Parthenon LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.46. 20,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

