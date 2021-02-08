Parthenon LLC Buys Shares of 3,376 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.87. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,654. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

