Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PE. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $16.93 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

