Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

PH opened at $279.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.39. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,427. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

