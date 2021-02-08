Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGRE stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

