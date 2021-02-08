Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,662,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

