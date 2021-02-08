Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,403,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $379.30 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.