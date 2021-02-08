Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,326.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 21,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.52.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $297.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

