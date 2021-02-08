Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 291.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

