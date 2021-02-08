Parallel Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $56,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.