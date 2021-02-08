Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 706.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

