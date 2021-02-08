Paparazzi Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 169.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Paparazzi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $20,149.42 and $14,471.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 318% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232774 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073671 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

