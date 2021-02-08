Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,000. SEA makes up approximately 8.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

SE traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.01. 63,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $258.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.