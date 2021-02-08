Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.14

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 151780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,540 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

