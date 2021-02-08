Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,196. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $92.60 on Monday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

