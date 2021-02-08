Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

