Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $790.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

