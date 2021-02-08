Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 193,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 129,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

ORCL opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

