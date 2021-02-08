OP Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $8.08 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

