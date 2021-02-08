OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OMVKY opened at $43.10 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

