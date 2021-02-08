OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

