Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $26.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Olin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.