OKB (OKB) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. OKB has a total market cap of $378.82 million and $169.89 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00014735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.01159615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.36 or 0.05949752 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

