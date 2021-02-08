ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $8,110.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,158.79 or 1.00104111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00031853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00078614 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

