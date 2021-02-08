Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $202.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,887. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

