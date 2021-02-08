Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $385,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,074,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

