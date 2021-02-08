Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

