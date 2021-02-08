Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

